Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Noralee Brehob Federspill


1940 - 2020
Noralee Brehob Federspill Obituary
Noralee Brehob Federspill

Brownsburg - Noralee Brehob Federspill

79, Brownsburg, passed away Jan. 13, 2020. Noralee was born June 3, 1940 in Knox, IN to Albert and Nora Brehob. She had been employed by the City of Indianapolis in the Land Acquisition Department for many years. Noralee was a member of Speedway United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Association, Chi Chi Chi Sorority Gamma Chapter, and was previously an active member of 4-H. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and loved sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Donald Brehob and Albert Brehob Jr. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her husband Thomas Federspill; daughter Beth (John) Cabage; brother Kenneth (Sue) Brehob; grandchildren Elyse (Thomas) Lutes and Matthew Cabage. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday Jan. 16 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Friday Jan. 17. Burial to follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
