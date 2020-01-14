|
Noralee Brehob Federspill
79, Brownsburg, passed away Jan. 13, 2020. Noralee was born June 3, 1940 in Knox, IN to Albert and Nora Brehob. She had been employed by the City of Indianapolis in the Land Acquisition Department for many years. Noralee was a member of Speedway United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Association, Chi Chi Chi Sorority Gamma Chapter, and was previously an active member of 4-H. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and loved sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Donald Brehob and Albert Brehob Jr. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her husband Thomas Federspill; daughter Beth (John) Cabage; brother Kenneth (Sue) Brehob; grandchildren Elyse (Thomas) Lutes and Matthew Cabage. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday Jan. 16 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Friday Jan. 17. Burial to follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020