Norbert L. Johnson
Mooresville - Norbert L. Johnson, 84, longtime Mooresville educator, passed away November 28, 2020, at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. Mr. Johnson was born May 23, 1936, in Vincennes, Indiana, to the late Christopher Merlin and Dortha (Peters) Johnson.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in Vincennes and earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana State University. The Johnson Family moved to Mooresville in 1962. He was a teacher and assistant principal at Mooresville High School and also coached football, basketball, and golf during his career. Mr. Johnson embraced education and served as student council sponsor, and helped organize the post prom and homecoming for many years. He used humor and games in the classroom which encouraged many students to excel. Always a believer in his students, he was a strong disciplinarian, but also an incredible encourager. He loved to see his students succeed and ultimately earn their diplomas - nothing made him more proud than to see a student graduate.
In addition to his successful education career, Mr. Johnson served on the Mooresville Park Board. He also enjoyed playing golf. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His memory will be forever cherished by his loving family, many friends, and former students.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Haag.
Survivors include his wife, Susan (Reitmeyer) Johnson, to whom he was united in marriage September 2, 1956; children, Cindy (Gary) Chrzastowski, Mike S. (Anita) Johnson, Julie (Ken) Howe-Overwein, and Kristi (Jeff) Hauptstueck; brother, Harold (Mary Lou) Johnson; sister, Phyllis (Jim) Knauf; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild.
A Celebration of the Life of Norbert L. Johnson will be held at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, when it becomes safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mooresville High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of Morgan County, https://cfmconline.org/donors/funds/mooresville-high-school-alumni-scholarship-fund-1308/
, 56 N. Main St., Martinsville, IN 46151. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.