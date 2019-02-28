|
|
Norma Beuke
Brownsburg - Norma Rusie Beuke went to be with her Lord on February 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Robert L. Beuke, 2 remaining sons, 1 stepson, 2 stepdaughters, 5 sisters and 1 brother and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces nephews. Viewing will be held March 1 from 12 pm to 2 pm at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road. Service to follow at 2 pm. Burial will be private
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019