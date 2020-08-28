Norma Claudette Holcomb
Norma Claudette Holcomb, better known as Claudette, of Indianapolis, Indiana; died August 26, 2020. She was 87. Born March 22, 1933 in Linden, Indiana to the late Claude and Olive (nee: Davidson) Hillenburg. She is survived by daughter Sally (Bill) Himmelspach, grandchildren Michael (Smitha) Hahn, Matthew (Angela) Hahn and Megan (Brett) Harmer. Claudette also had 2 great-grandchildren Jack and Sonya Hahn. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Holcomb and brothers, Richard and William Hillenburg.
Claudette graduated from Indiana Central College in 1966, later obtaining her Masters from ICC in 1972, and began her teaching career in Waldron, Indiana. She then taught 10 years for the Indianapolis School District and later at Beech Grove City Schools. Claudette and Frank loved traveling in their truck camper and she eventually visited 49 states. They also enjoyed spending summers with their grandchildren, making numerous trips to the zoo, Indianapolis Children's Museum and Connor Prairie. Claudette was a great lady with a sharp wit and good sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
A graveside memorial will take place at New Richmond Cemetery, New Richmond, IN on September 4, 2020 at 2pm. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville, MI and Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Linden, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.