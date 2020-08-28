1/1
Norma Claudette Holcomb
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Claudette Holcomb

Norma Claudette Holcomb, better known as Claudette, of Indianapolis, Indiana; died August 26, 2020. She was 87. Born March 22, 1933 in Linden, Indiana to the late Claude and Olive (nee: Davidson) Hillenburg. She is survived by daughter Sally (Bill) Himmelspach, grandchildren Michael (Smitha) Hahn, Matthew (Angela) Hahn and Megan (Brett) Harmer. Claudette also had 2 great-grandchildren Jack and Sonya Hahn. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Holcomb and brothers, Richard and William Hillenburg.

Claudette graduated from Indiana Central College in 1966, later obtaining her Masters from ICC in 1972, and began her teaching career in Waldron, Indiana. She then taught 10 years for the Indianapolis School District and later at Beech Grove City Schools. Claudette and Frank loved traveling in their truck camper and she eventually visited 49 states. They also enjoyed spending summers with their grandchildren, making numerous trips to the zoo, Indianapolis Children's Museum and Connor Prairie. Claudette was a great lady with a sharp wit and good sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and dear friends.

A graveside memorial will take place at New Richmond Cemetery, New Richmond, IN on September 4, 2020 at 2pm. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville, MI and Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Linden, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Richmond Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
321 East South St.
Linden, IN 47955
765-339-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved