|
|
Norma Cutrell
Brownsburg - Norma R. Cutrell
March 29, 1930 - March 30, 2019
The stars will not shine as brightly as they once did.
Brownsburg--Our Beloved Mother, Norma Rose Cutrell was called home after a brief illness on March 30, 2019 at 10:10 AM She was at Miller's Merry Manor in Middletown, Indiana surrounded by members of her family.
Norma's life was not always easy. But she lived her life on her terms, with grace, kindness, dignity and an endless capacity for forgiveness. She has always been the heart and soul of our family. Mom was always there for us, watching, worrying, ready to do what she could to help.
She was a young divorced mother, caring for her children Cheryl and Bobby with the help of her family members. She quickly stood on her own two feet and found employment in 1950 at Western Electric, making 90 cents per hour.
She married James S. Cutrell on June 3, 1955. She and Jim had two children Jimmy and Lisa, along with Jim's adopted children, twins Ted and Fred Cutrell. She continued to work very hard at her job and at the same time she was a fulltime mom to 6 children.
By the time she retired in 1985 She had been promoted to Supervisor in the "cleanroom" Being in charge suited her very well. She formed many lasting friendships at Western Electric, most of them stayed in touch with her through the years.
Norma took the most pride in her children and her advancements though her work at Western Electric. Her children were taught life lessons, not necessarily from what she said, but because hers was truly a life well lived. She raised the bar very high.
Norma enjoyed traveling (especially to the casino where she usually won) she also enjoyed going on cruises and visiting friends and family members.
Norma is survived by her children: Cheryl Rexrode, Robert Moffatt(Judy), James Cutrell and Lisa Shank(Bob) daughter-in- law Harleen Cutrell along with 15 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grand Children and 22 Great-Great Grandchildren
Norma was preceded in death by her husband James S. Cutrell, her father William Arthur Whetsell, her mother Nellie May Whetsell, a brother Charles Whetsell, two sisters, Margaret Louise Cormier and Laura May Brown, two stepsons, Ted Cutrell and Fred Cutrell and Great Granddaughter, Chloe Rose Zirkelbach.
Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary, 740 E. 86th street, Indianapolis, IN, visitation will be from 11:00 AM—until time of service, Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, IN
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ALS Foundation,
or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019