Norma Dux



Indianapolis IN - Norma F. Dux, 95, passed away May 1, 2019. Norma was born July 16, 1923 in Rushville IN the daughter of the late John and Wanda Huffman. Norma was an executive secretary for Central Soya Company for many years. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church for over 50 years and was an active member of United Methodist Women at the local, state and district levels. Norma volunteered for Methodist Hospital for 15 years. She was a Past Worthy Matron for the Order of the Eastern Star, Bridgeport Chapter. She enjoyed her family, sewing, church activities and traveling. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Robert Dux, daughter Karen Lackey Spencer, son-in-law John Dickinson, brother Delza Huffman and sister Audrey Smith. Norma is survived by her children, Diane Dickinson, Teresa (Jim) Grimaldi, sister Marjorie Brett; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, May 13,2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway from 11:00- 1:00 with service immediately following at 1:00. Burial will be at Westridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief) at www.umc.org or The . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019