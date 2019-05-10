Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Norma Dux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Dux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Dux


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Dux Obituary
Norma Dux

Indianapolis IN - Norma F. Dux, 95, passed away May 1, 2019. Norma was born July 16, 1923 in Rushville IN the daughter of the late John and Wanda Huffman. Norma was an executive secretary for Central Soya Company for many years. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church for over 50 years and was an active member of United Methodist Women at the local, state and district levels. Norma volunteered for Methodist Hospital for 15 years. She was a Past Worthy Matron for the Order of the Eastern Star, Bridgeport Chapter. She enjoyed her family, sewing, church activities and traveling. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Robert Dux, daughter Karen Lackey Spencer, son-in-law John Dickinson, brother Delza Huffman and sister Audrey Smith. Norma is survived by her children, Diane Dickinson, Teresa (Jim) Grimaldi, sister Marjorie Brett; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, May 13,2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway from 11:00- 1:00 with service immediately following at 1:00. Burial will be at Westridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief) at www.umc.org or The . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now