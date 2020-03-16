|
Norma Gullett Arkin Moss
Noblesville - Norma Gullett Arkin Moss, 85, of Noblesville, passed away March 16, 2020. She was born at Fort Benjamin Harrison on December 1, 1934 to Cecil and Margaret (Rittenberry) Gullett. Norma proudly served in the United States Air Force in her early years and later became a homemaker and caregiver. Norma's greatest joy was family, but she also had a passion for gardening, antiquing, mahjong and bridge. She was a member of Hadassah and B'nai Brith, including bowling in the B'nai Brith league.
She is survived by her loving husband, George Wayne Moss; children, Edward Jason (René) Arkin; Cindy Arkin (Mark) Voigtmann, and Bart Ball; nine grandchildren, Dr. Jordan Arkin (Ryan) Baum, Alison Arkin, Chloe Arndt, Anna Arndt, Lindsay McKasson (Alon) Farahan, Robert (Janice Chen) Voigtmann, Andrea Voigtmann (Stuart) Fuess, Andrew McKasson, and Madeline McKasson; and five great-grandchildren, Max Baum, Zara Baum, Ari Baum, Nolan McKasson, and Donovan Voigtmann. Norma was preceded in death by son, Lance Ball.
In the interest of safety, the family will be privately holding graveside services. Friends are invited to view the service virtually by visiting the obituary online at www.arnmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020