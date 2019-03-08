Services
Norma Iris Sheets Mahler


Norma Iris Sheets Mahler Obituary
Norma Iris Sheets Mahler

Indianapolis - Norma Iris Sheets Mahler, 86, passed away March 6, 2019 in Greenfield, IN. She was born on April 21, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN to parents Richard and Lera Sheets. Norma was a member of the Acton United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, IN. Survivors include: son; Joseph (Yvonne) Mahler, daughters; Lydia (William) Boll, and Carrie (Tom) McColly, brothers; Robert Sheets and Walter (Donna) McKinney, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents; husband, William Mahler; and a brother, Ralph Sheets. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00pm at Acton United Methodist Church, 5650 Senour Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46239. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until time of service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 West US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN.

Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 8, 2019
