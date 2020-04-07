|
Norma J. Billingsley
Indianapolis - 89, passed away April 4, 2020. She was born January 18, 1931 to the late Edwin A. and Emma L. Blue. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Norma was a graduate of Shortridge High School and received her Associate's Degree from Herron School of Art. She served in the Red Cross during WWII, and married Charles J. Billingsley, July 16, 1961, who preceded her in death, April 30, 2009. Norma was employed with RCA for 36 years, retiring in 1998. She was a longtime member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
Norma is survived by her sister, Jane Anne Brown; nephew, Brian K. Evans (Melissa); great-nephews, Thomas Isaac and Daniel Joseph Evans and Evan Vanzo; great-great-nephew, Alexander Vanzo; niece, Kimberley J. Krumel (James); and great-great-nieces, Emillia R. and Mayvis Olorin Evans. Two sisters, Barbara Elaine Hammer and Marilyn Joan Evans, preceded her in death.
Through the recommendation of our public health officials with regards to public health and safety, private family services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Drexel Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020