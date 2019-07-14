|
Norma J. (Schmid) Davis
Indianapolis - Norma Jean (Schmid) Davis, 83, of Indianapolis passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1936 in Indianapolis to the late Henry and Ruth Schmid. Her father was a fireman, as a young child she loved attending Indians games with her father and visiting his fire station. Norma attended Washington High School, and later in 1953 she married Paul, and spent the early part of their marriage in Rhode Island where Paul was stationed for the Navy. She had her first child there. Norma was a loving and devoted homemaker to five children, she devoted her life to being a stay- at- home mom. She loved music, rock-and-roll mostly, especially Bob Seger, the Eagles and Elvis. She really took a shine to Country music in her later years, her favorite was Dwight Yoakam. Norma enjoyed reading and playing cards. One of her passions that she loved was art. She loved to draw and was very talented. She loved baseball, her favorite teams were the Indianapolis Indians and the Chicago Cubs. Norma was over the moon when her "Cubbies" finally won the World Series. In addition, Norma loved movies, comedies, being outdoors and laughing. In later years, she liked walking, going on walks and playing Bingo. Summer was her favorite season she loved the hot weather. She loved spending quality time with her granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Paula Davis, Kathy (Timothy) Barton of Ohio and Brandy (Shaun) Dittemore of Indianapolis; sons, William Davis of Indianapolis and Rick (Cindy) Davis of Ohio; grandson, Eric Davis of Ohio; and granddaughter, Ella Jean Dittemore of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death her husband Paul Davis; parents, Henry and Ruth Schmid; and her sister, Ruth Ann Schmid. Stevens Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements. Services will be private. To leave the family an online condolence or to share a special memory about Norma, please visitwww.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019