Indianapolis - Norma J. Hicks, 91, of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on December 19, 2018 surrounded by her family. Norma was a beloved housewife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many. She never met a stranger. Following high school, she worked at RCA. Norma was devoted to her whole family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren grow. She enjoyed cooking, ceramics, traveling, and home-decorating and social outings with friends. She loved life and lived love. Her laughter was contagious. Norma met her husband Eddie on the Westside, where they lived the remainder of their lives. For the last 33 years, she has resided in Speedway. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 518, (formerly of Holy Trinity Catholic Church), St Christopher Parish, Speedway and Brownsburg Church of Nazarene. She was a 50 year of Westside Birthday Club and Westside Bunco Club. She was a long-time supporter of Bingo at St Michael Church, Ritter H.S., St Roch Parish and St Christopher Parish in Indianapolis. Norma is survived by her son; Garry Lee Hicks (Colleen "Connie"), daughters; Brenda Hicks Wickersham (David), Linda Hicks Crown, grandsons; Stephen Ray Hicks, Christopher Lee Hicks, Dylan Michael Paul (Genesis) and granddaughters; McKinley Claire Pinier (Emmanuel); great granddaughters; Chelsea Nicole Hicks, Alexandria Hicks Winnin (Nick), Ashely Ilene Sturdevant (Tyler), Abigail, Eleanor, Lisabeth and Merewen Jane Pinier and Mary Kathleen; great grandson; Joshua Ryan Lewis (Natalya), great-great grandsons; Joseph Moore and Liam Sturdevant, great-great granddaughter, Trinity Lewis. Norma is survived by her brother Ronald Maschino and sister Betty Roush. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edwin Hicks, brothers; Perry, Earl and Everett. Memorial Contributions may be made to at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org/donate" target="_new" rel="nofollow">http://support..org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortury.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019
