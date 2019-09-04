Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Norma J. O'Gara Obituary
Norma J. O'Gara

Beech Grove - 91, of Beech Grove, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. Norma loved to spend time in Florida. She loved to go fishing and boating. She also enjoyed spending time with her Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at the family owned O'Gara's Irish Pub in Beech Grove.

Norma is survived by her Children; Charlotte (Thomas) Haughey, Thomas (Donna) O'Gara, Charles O'Gara, Jean (John) Gibson, John (Jean) O'Gara, Barbara (Joe) Kennedy, Maggie (Randy) Allen, Michael (Yvette) O'Gara, James (Mia) O'Gara, Mariann (Fred) Carpenter and Patrick (Karen) O'Gara; 24 Grandchildren; 39 Great-Grandchildren; Siblings; Paul Hornberger, Marilyn Keutzer, Kathy Hoffman, Pat Fischer and Angie Lee.

She was preceded in death by her loving Husband; Charles O'Gara, Son; Daniel O'Gara, Daughter-in-law; Melva O'Gara, Grandson; Matthew Haughey, Siblings; Harold "Pinky" Hornberger and Joann Haidusek, and Sister-in-law; Pat Hornberger.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at St. Roch Catholic Church on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00pm. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Norma's honor to: Noble of Indiana, 7701 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, IN. 46219.

www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
