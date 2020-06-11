Norma J. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born to the late Everett and Ruth Beasley on February 2,1926 in Odon, Indiana and graduated from Odon High School in 1944. She was married to the love of her life, H. Keith Wilson for 55 years.Norma enjoyed a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Linda Vannatta (Butch), Kathy Sullivan (Tony), Kimberly Bryan, and a son Scott Wilson. She had 6 granddaughters and 9 great grandchildren.An intimate graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Hollis Adams Foundation or New Hope of Indiana.Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.