Norma J. Wilson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma J. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born to the late Everett and Ruth Beasley on February 2,1926 in Odon, Indiana and graduated from Odon High School in 1944. She was married to the love of her life, H. Keith Wilson for 55 years.

Norma enjoyed a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Linda Vannatta (Butch), Kathy Sullivan (Tony), Kimberly Bryan, and a son Scott Wilson. She had 6 granddaughters and 9 great grandchildren.

An intimate graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollis Adams Foundation or New Hope of Indiana.

Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved