Norma Jean Babbitt
Westfield, Indiana - Norma Jean Babbitt (89) of Westfield, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was a graduate of Washington HS and a member of Second Presbyterian Church. Norma had spent time as a real estate broker, office manager for the JC Penney regional office and office manager for Well's Flower & Gift. She loved playing the piano, reading and being around the water. Preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Babbitt, parents Audrey and James D. Arthur, her brother James Arthur and her half-sister Dorothy Messersmith and half-brother Robert Reynolds. She is survived by her only child Scott Babbitt and his three children Brittany, Paul and Stafford. Norma will be buried in a private ceremony and a public memorial service at Second Presbyterian is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020 beginning at 12:30 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020