Norma Jean Hartnagle Penn
Mooresville - Norma Jean Hartnagle Penn, age 75, of Mooresville, Indiana passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. Norma was born March 7, 1944 to Paul and Elorna Fink Hartnagle. She worked for AES Interconnect. Norma is survived by her children David Gregory, Teresa (Allen) Carver, Bryan (Lisa) Langston and William Langston Jr., brother Carl Hartnagle, sisters Nancy (Don) Harvey, Sharon (Gary) Roberts, grandchildren Michael, Ricky, Jessica, Robert, Chelsea, Jamie, David, Jeremiah, Felicia and Eric, great grandchildren Richard, Dustin, Jikirra, Airiahana, Jordyne and Jasmine. Visitation for Norma will be Thursday March 5 from 4 - 8 at Family Funeral Care. A Celebration of Norma's Life will be Friday at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com for her family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020