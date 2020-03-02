Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Penn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Hartnagle Penn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Hartnagle Penn Obituary
Norma Jean Hartnagle Penn

Mooresville - Norma Jean Hartnagle Penn, age 75, of Mooresville, Indiana passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. Norma was born March 7, 1944 to Paul and Elorna Fink Hartnagle. She worked for AES Interconnect. Norma is survived by her children David Gregory, Teresa (Allen) Carver, Bryan (Lisa) Langston and William Langston Jr., brother Carl Hartnagle, sisters Nancy (Don) Harvey, Sharon (Gary) Roberts, grandchildren Michael, Ricky, Jessica, Robert, Chelsea, Jamie, David, Jeremiah, Felicia and Eric, great grandchildren Richard, Dustin, Jikirra, Airiahana, Jordyne and Jasmine. Visitation for Norma will be Thursday March 5 from 4 - 8 at Family Funeral Care. A Celebration of Norma's Life will be Friday at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com for her family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -