Norma Jean Held
Indianapolis - Norma Jean Held, 92, of Indianapolis IN, passed away July 22, 2019.
Norma was born January 8, 1927 in Camby, IN. The daughter of Chester and Mary (Randall) Hammer. She graduated from Plainfield High School, 1945 and worked for the Department of Public Safety and was an Administrative Assistant for the Director and retired after 19 years. She was married for 68 years to the love of her life, Robert Earl Held, on April 11, 1948. She was a friend to all and a dedicated Mom to their 3 sons David B. Held (Stacy) of Fishers, IN; Richard E. Held (Paula) of Long Beach, CA; and Charles E. Held of Fishers, IN; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Robert E Held and brothers Chester JR, Bud and Billy Hammer; sisters Lois Lightle and Bertha Leak. She is survived by brothers Don and Gene Hammer. She was a member of Ellenberger United Church of Christ.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11am, also at the funeral home. There will be an additional hour of visitation from 10-11am before the funeral service. Burial will take place at Fairfield Friends Cemetery in Camby, IN at 1pm on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wheeler Mission - Building For Change - Campaign for Women and Children Expansion.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019