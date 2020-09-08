1/
Norma Jean Keller
Norma Jean Keller

Indianapolis - Norma Jean Keller, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 6, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.

To leave condolences and to read the full obituary please visit our website at www.ghherrmann.com




