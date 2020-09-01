Norma Jean Kidwell
Indianapolis - Norma Jean Kidwell 90 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on August 30, 2020. Mark Untersinger will conduct a service on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends can connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/norma-kidwell
. Friends may call Friday September 4, 2020 from 1PM till service time at the mortuary. Due to COVID 19 mandates facial coverings or mask are required for those attending Burial will follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 734 N. Morgantown Rd., Greenwood, Indiana. A complete obituary may be viewed, online condolences may be sent to the family or sign the guest registry may doing so by visiting at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.