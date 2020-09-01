1/
Norma Jean Kidwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Kidwell

Indianapolis - Norma Jean Kidwell 90 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on August 30, 2020. Mark Untersinger will conduct a service on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends can connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/norma-kidwell. Friends may call Friday September 4, 2020 from 1PM till service time at the mortuary. Due to COVID 19 mandates facial coverings or mask are required for those attending Burial will follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 734 N. Morgantown Rd., Greenwood, Indiana. A complete obituary may be viewed, online condolences may be sent to the family or sign the guest registry may doing so by visiting at www.swartzmortuary.com . Information 317-738-0202.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
03:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Burial
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved