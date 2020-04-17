Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Norma Jean McClary


1929 - 2020
Norma Jean McClary Obituary
Norma Jean McClary

Indianapolis - Norma Jean McClary, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1929 in French Lick, Indiana to the late Tom and Amanda Thacker.

She was a lifetime member of Bethany Christian Church.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Bill) Church and Robert Michael "Mike" (Kathy) McClary; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McClary and her siblings, Georgia Millay, Evelyn Voekel, and Thomas Thacker.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Norma's service will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
