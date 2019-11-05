|
Norma Jean Miller
Indianapolis - age 90, formerly of Floyd Knobs, Indiana passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019. Norma was born September 13, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Anna (Widmer) Egler and Eugene "Ike" Egler. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin H. Miller Sr.; brother, Eugene "Gene" Egler; and grandchild, Drew Miller. Norma grew up in Floyd Knobs on a farm before her family moved to the city so she could get an education. She graduated from Mercy Academy in Louisville and went on to work her way up as a pioneer in the commodity and brokerage industry. She would lead the Clayton Brokerage Commodity Division in Louisville for over 20 years. She was proud of her success in life and as a business woman. Her family loved her dearly and will remember the example she set on how to be a self-sufficient, independent woman of morals and manners.
Norma is survived by her sons, Eddie Miller (Naomi Terranella) and Mark Miller (Suzanne Whitaker); grandchildren, Carrie Dunham (Tony) and Kevin Miller (Veronica); great grandchildren, Cody Ritchey, Mykayla Ritchey, and Elizabeth Sparks (John); and great-great grandchild, Charles Sparks.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E Spring St., New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com for the Miller family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019