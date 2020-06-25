Norma Jean Moon
Jean was born in Indianapolis on April 9, 1930. She lost her 10 year battle with Alzheimer's disease on June 23, 2020, while living at Brownsburg Meadows. In 1947 she married Dennis D. Watts, who predeceased her. Jean is survived by her only son; Dennis Lee Watts (Vicki), her husband; Richard L. Moon, 2 grandsons; Andrew K. Watts (MaryAnn) and Joshua B. Watts (Tara) and a great granddaughter; Keely Ann Watts. She dearly loved all children and was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren who shared her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E 91st St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Visitation will be at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Rd. Indpls. 46224, from 10:00 am - 11:30 am. This will be followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Floral Park Cemetery, 425 N. Holt Rd., Indpls. 46222. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.