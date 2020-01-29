|
|
Norma Jean Patton
Carmel - December 27, 1931 - January 27, 2020
Norma Jean (Hicks) Patton of Carmel, Indiana passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Monday, January 27th after 88 years of love, laughter and joyful ministry here on earth. We rejoice that her lifelong pursuit of the Lord has been victoriously finished and find great peace in knowing that she was greeted with the warmest welcome: "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Norma Jean Hicks was born on December 27, 1931 - bursting with creativity and curiosity from the start. As a child, she taught herself to play the piano and harmonized nonstop with her sisters and acapella trio. She painted watercolors, learned languages and devoured any biography she could get her hands on. At Asbury University, she met a handsome seminarian and her true soulmate, Wayne Patton. After a whirlwind courtship, the two were married on August 30, 1954. Norma was a force of nature in her own right, but her partnership with Wayne complemented and amplified her spirit. The two pursued one another and the Lord with gusto for 65 years.
Norma and Wayne were perpetually on-the-move, relocating over 20 times as they were called upon to plant and grow various churches. Their call to ministry often required Norma to load her 3 toddler-aged children into a cramped Airstream trailer for cross-country treks, a true test of faith for any young mother. Norma met every challenge with humility, quick wit and the perfect shade of Clinique lipstick. She was thrifty, witty and wise no matter the circumstance. She poured her life and love into raising her three children - Nancy, Russ and Eva - and her legacy lives on in their lives.
Norma was actively involved in revivals, church tent meetings and seminars throughout her entire life. She was especially impassioned every time she delivered her most prized keynote, titled: "Discovering Your Gifts." She influenced thousands in her seminars, but always made time for one-on-one counseling with anyone who needed a listening ear and a Christian perspective on life.
Her special heart for children was felt both within her family and in the inner-city, where she quietly and faithfully served less fortunate little ones. She adored her three granddaughters and brought great joy and laughter to their lives for well over two decades. It was a particular thrill to see her light up in a brand new way as she held her first great grandchild, Nora Lyn, in the last three months.
But no matter where her ministry or travels took her, Norma's greatest joy on earth was walking into a home filled with her family. We will miss her hugs, her angelic voice, her faithfulness, her witty one-liners, her famous corn pudding and her unshakeable faith. We mourn the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, wife, friend and mentor, but are profoundly grateful and proud to have loved and been loved by her.
Norma's spirit lives on in her loving husband Wayne Patton; daughters Eva Patton and Nancy Palmer (Bill); son Rev. Russell Patton (Kim); granddaughters Liz Erb (Brock), Laura Graham (Jeffrey) and Kara Bender (Peter) and her great granddaughter Nora Lyn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st at 5p.m. at Carmel United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 6:30p.m.
If you wish to honor Norma with a donation, please consider the United Methodist Children's Home (iumch.org) or Asbury University's Student Scholarship Fund (Asbury.edu/giving) - both causes close to her heart.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020