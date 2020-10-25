1/1
Norma Jean Shelton
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Shelton

South Bend, formerly of Indianapolis - Norma Jean Shelton, 89 years old, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. Norma was born on March 13, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Luther and Geneva (Payne) Higbie. She graduated from Shortridge High School, Indianapolis.

A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the Norma's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved