Norma Jean Shelton
South Bend, formerly of Indianapolis - Norma Jean Shelton, 89 years old, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. Norma was born on March 13, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Luther and Geneva (Payne) Higbie. She graduated from Shortridge High School, Indianapolis.
A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the Norma's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
