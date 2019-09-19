Resources
Greenwood - Norma Jeanne Whiffing, 89, Greenwood, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Born November 7,1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Roy Ernest and Ruth Poland, she was a charter member of Southport Christian Church (now Tapestry Church). An avid traveler and photographer, she enjoyed square dancing with the Brunch Bunch. Her hobbies included playing volleyball and Euchre, scrapbooking, and cooking.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Robert Whiffing; children, Marsha (Don Marquette) Wohlford, Robert D. (Sara) Whiffing, and Janice (Steve) Middleton; grandchildren, Stephen (Nicole) Wohlford, (Dr. Christine Wohlford (husband Dr. Jake Schuette), Amanda Whiffing (Alex Genetos), Jennifer Schmidt, Lauren (Jake) Koons, Connor DeMars and Chase DeMars, four great grandchildren. Hunter and Piper Wohlford, Dylan Schuette, Wyatt Koons and one great grandson on the way. She is also survived by her mother in law, Mary Jo Whiffing and brother in law, Wayne Whiffing. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Mary DeMars and brother, Richard Poland.

Visitation will be 10:30 AM-11:30 AM on Saturday, September 21 at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, followed by the service at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Round Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Alliance Hospice House. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
