Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
711 East Market Street
Logansport, IN 46947
(574) 722-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Logansport, IN
View Map
Norma Lenore "Lee" Eckert


Indinapolis - Norma Lenore "Lee" Eckert, 93, formerly of Indianapolis and Logansport, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.

Born April 5, 1925, in Indianapolis, she was raised in Irvington by Alonzo and Nellie Walker. Lee married Russell A. Eckert in 1947, both graduating from Indiana University.

Her husband, Dr. Russell, a son, Drew, and a brother, Lon Walker, preceded her in death.

She is survived by daughter Cynthia Hansen (Niels) (Atlantic Beach, Florida), sons Scott (Nancy) and Todd (Marie) (Portland, OR), five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Visitation on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 East Market Street, Logansport. The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Logansport.

Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport.

Contributions to Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1101 Michigan Avenue, Logansport 46947.

Kroeger Funeral Home, Logansport is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019
