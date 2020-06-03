Norma Mae Knose
Norma passed away as she wanted to: in her favorite chair at home with family. She died after fighting fiercely against heart disease for more than 20 years. She was the loving wife of James Knose for 65 years.
Norma was born on a farm near Fairland, Indiana, in 1933. Her childhood during the Great Depression made her frugal and resourceful, qualities she never lost. After graduating from Fairland High School in 1951, she went to work as a medical records technician at Major Hospital in Shelbyville and later the Inlow Clinic. She married James in 1955 and they started a family. In 1965, they moved to Speedway, Indiana. Norma lived in the Indianapolis area for the rest of her life as a full-time mother and homemaker.
In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, canning, painting ceramics, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cooking. She created heirloom quilts and afghans her daughters will treasure. In later years, as her health declined, she took great pleasure in her grandchildren, watching Colts and Pacers games, doing word puzzles, reading, baking, and coloring.
Throughout her life, she took justifiable pride in her impressive skills as a homemaker, setting a standard of household spotlessness that none of her daughters can ever hope to live up to. She could be hilariously feisty when provoked, and sometimes when not provoked. She enjoyed music. Some of her favorite performers over the years were Neil Diamond, Placido Domingo, Josh Groban, and Andrea Bocelli.
She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Knose, Julia Simmons, and Linda Morris; by her son-in-law, Christopher Morris; and by her grandchildren: Claire Ellis and her husband, Dylan; Rachael Dillard and her husband, Christopher; and Connor Morris. Norma is also survived by her sister, Carol Lodge. She will be greatly missed and deeply mourned by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Frances Herndon, her brothers Eugene, Paul, and Maurice Herndon, and her infant daughter, Patricia Ann.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Friday, June 5, 2020 at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road. Friends may call on Friday from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, or you may wish to consider a donation in Norma's name to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.