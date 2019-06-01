Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
9610 E. 42nd Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
9610 E. 42nd Street
View Map
Norma Roberta Oldham (Bobbie) Johnson


1931 - 2019
Norma Roberta Oldham (Bobbie) Johnson Obituary
Norma Roberta Oldham Johnson (Bobbie)

Indianapolis - Norma Roberta Oldham Johnson (Bobbie) passed away on May 27, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born June 9, 1931 to the late William Earl (Buss) and Alberta Oldham in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mrs. Johnson was a lifelong and faithful member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

"Aunt Bobbie" was employed as a cosmetologist in the public sector for 31 years. She was later employed as a cosmetology instructor and a master beauty culturist for 11 years at Arsenal Technical High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, "Buss" and Alberta, sister, Phyllis and the love of her life husband Benjamin Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory, brother, Willis E. Oldham (Sondra), niece, Kim Oldham Brown (Geary) (Acworth, GA), nephew, Kevin E. Oldham, great niece, Shelby Brown (Acworth, GA), aunt, Minta P. Knox, her beloved daughter, Lesley Rattler, grandson, Marques Rattler (Jackie), brother-in-laws, Richard A Johnson (Surprise, AZ) and John L. (Tina) Johnson (Evansville, IN), special cousins, William Gee (Concetta) (Covina, CA), Don (Chipper) Oldham II (April), Sylvia F. Lane, cherished friend, ReGenia Davidson, goddaughters, Marena Johnson and Leslie Winbush (Winston-Salem, NC) (Mike). A host of other relatives, many friends, former clients and students.

Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Church 9610 E. 42nd Street from 9:00 am until time of service. Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 am. Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from June 1 to June 2, 2019
