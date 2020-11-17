Norma Ruth (Barker) Roberson
Bloomington - Mrs. Norma Ruth (Barker) Roberson, 87, formerly of Indianapolis, born March 24, 1933. She was a 1951 graduate of Ben Davis High School. Norma was married on June 14, 1952 to Richard Paul Roberson. She was a former secretary at Holiday Inn in Indianapolis. Norma died on November 15, 2020, at Garden Villa in Bloomington.
Survivors: daughter, Debbie (Dave) Hickman; sons, Mike (Sharon) Roberson and Dan (Christie) Roberson; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Sturman and Iva M. (Mattingly) Barker and husband.
Private graveside services at the Floral Park Cemetery, 425 North Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222.
Memorials: Switzerland Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Association
