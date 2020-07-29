Norma Smith
Danville - Norma L. Smith
92, Danville, passed away July 28, 2020. Norma had been office manager for Eagle Valley Construction for 20 years, prior to retirement. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church, Farm Bureau Co-op, formerly member of Hendricks County and Indiana State Square Dance Club. Her husband Ralph L. Smith and a son Creston Michael Smith preceded her in death. Survivors include daughters Celisa (Steve) Snyder, Marci (Ron) Hopkins, Dixie (Dee) Kirts, and Jodi (George) Weed; grandchildren Brandon (Rachel) Snyder, Nathan Snyder, Staci Hopkins, Todd Hopkins, Rachel (Daniel) Edwards, Adam (Lauren) Weed, Jacob Weed, Simone Kirts, and Lexi Kirts; great grandchildren Reid and Lane Snyder and Jackie Kate Weed. Private services will be held at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com