1/
Norma Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Smith

Danville - Norma L. Smith

92, Danville, passed away July 28, 2020. Norma had been office manager for Eagle Valley Construction for 20 years, prior to retirement. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church, Farm Bureau Co-op, formerly member of Hendricks County and Indiana State Square Dance Club. Her husband Ralph L. Smith and a son Creston Michael Smith preceded her in death. Survivors include daughters Celisa (Steve) Snyder, Marci (Ron) Hopkins, Dixie (Dee) Kirts, and Jodi (George) Weed; grandchildren Brandon (Rachel) Snyder, Nathan Snyder, Staci Hopkins, Todd Hopkins, Rachel (Daniel) Edwards, Adam (Lauren) Weed, Jacob Weed, Simone Kirts, and Lexi Kirts; great grandchildren Reid and Lane Snyder and Jackie Kate Weed. Private services will be held at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved