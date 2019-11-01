|
Norma Sue Alpine
Plainfield - Norma Sue Alpine, 84, of Plainfield, Indiana passed away October 30, 2019. All are welcome to visit Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12-2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221. Funeral Services will take place at 2 PM at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019