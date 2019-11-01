Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Burial
Following Services
Floral Park Cemetery
Norma Sue Alpine

Norma Sue Alpine
Norma Sue Alpine

Plainfield - Norma Sue Alpine, 84, of Plainfield, Indiana passed away October 30, 2019. All are welcome to visit Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12-2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221. Funeral Services will take place at 2 PM at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
