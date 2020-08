Norman Alan PrideSouth Bend - 81, (formerly of Indianapolis) died at his home on Aug. 4th.After serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy Norm used his many talents in various management jobs in both the construction and restaurant sectors. He married in 1960 and had two sons, Ronald (Jenny) and Richard (Kitty). He relocated to the South Bend area in the late 70's.His full obituary can be seen at: https://www.palmerfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Nor man-Pride.