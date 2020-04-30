Norman "Dale" Bowman
Indianapolis - Norman "Dale" Bowman, age 82, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Harcourt Terrace. He was born in Darke County, Ohio to David and Margaret (Schaeffer) Bowman. He served in the U.S. Army. Dale married Suzi (Flanagan) on September 22, 1979 in Indianapolis.

Dale worked for Elgin Water Care in Broad Ripple as a soft water engineer for 47 years before retiring. He loved fishing, traveling, and IU Basketball. Dale will be remembered by his infectious smile, positive attitude, and gentle soul. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Dale is survived by his wife, Suzi Bowman of Indianapolis; sons, Greg Bowman of Fishers, Gary Bowman of Fishers, and Darrell (Debbie) Bowman of Jupiter, FL; daughter, Darla (Steve) Andrews of Noblesville; step-sons, Jeff (Kim) Glass of Greenfield, Mike Glass of Murray, IA, and Patrick Glass of Poway, CA; step-daughter, Laurie (Glass) Sego of Greenfield; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Charlene) Bowman of Ohio; and a sister, Marcella Hoblit of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret Bowman; sisters, Eileen Rench and Naomi Compton; and a brother, Bob Bowman.

A private family burial will take place at Philadelphia Cemetery in Greenfield.

Due to the current gathering restrictions related to COVID-19, a celebration of Dale's life will be held on a later date. Please check the website www.erleweinmortuary.com for updates after the restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be mailed to IndyHumane, 7929 N Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268, by website at https://indyhumane.org/. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
