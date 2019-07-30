Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Dr. Norman Charles Ashcraft

Dr. Norman Charles Ashcraft Obituary
Dr. Norman Charles Ashcraft

Indianapolis - Dr. Norman C. Ashcraft, 88, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. He leaves his wife of 13 years, Charlotte (Riggin) Ashcraft; his daughter, Becky (Rich) Markley; 2 stepsons - Tom (Paula) Riggin and Greg (Dana) Riggin; a sister, Sedelia Ashcraft; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Jean Ashcraft and a sister, Valerie Zajac.

Born and raised in Arlington Heights, IL, he attended the University of Illinois where he earned his B.S., Ed.M., and Ed.D. degrees. Dr. Ashcraft was an educator and Dean at colleges and universities in Minnesota and Michigan prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was active in many community and service organizations. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Legacy Fund of the Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple or Southwest Minnesota State University Foundation in Marshall, MN.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, August 1st with a service to follow at noon at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. See online obituary at: www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019
