Norman E. Myer
Indianapolis - Energy. Intelligence. Imagination and Love. This is the way Rev. Norman E. Myer lived out his faith during a lifetime of service as a follower of Jesus Christ. Norm wore many hats including husband to his wife of 50 years, Sue, Dad to his "kids" Neil (Heather) of Lansing, Michigan, Marjorie (Dan) of Greenfield, Indiana, and Nancy of Durham, North Carolina, and Papa to grandchildren Ian, Brennan, Garrett, Lacy and Laura. He served as Pastor and Head of Staff of Camp Hill Presbyterian Church, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, First Presbyterian Church, Lansing, Michigan, and First Presbyterian Church, Galesburg, Illinois, during a 38 year career that followed graduation from Princeton Theological Seminary. He was a radio broadcaster for KWGS in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in his college days, did church devotions for WMSP-FM in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and later in life as part of the broadcast team for Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball on WGIL. He appeared in over two dozen school, church, and community theater productions. In different seasons of life Norm was an Eagle Scout and scout leader, a local and district Rotary and Hospice Chaplain, a referee for soccer, basketball, and volleyball, and served on numerous local boards and committees. Norm was active in the Presbyterian Church, serving as Moderator of three different presbyteries: Carlisle, Lake Michigan and Great Rivers. In retirement, Norm joined the staff of Conner Prairie in Fishers, Indiana, where he put his acting skills to use as a living history interpreter. Norm appreciated good conversation (theological or otherwise), preached grace, officiated countless weddings, and led personalized memorial services for both those he knew and those he had never met. Norm enjoyed exchanging eye roll worthy jokes with his grandchildren, cheering on the Michigan State Spartans and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (his alma mater), trivia games, crossword puzzles, people, and reading. He traveled to all 50 states and around the world and got to see a World Series game and NCAA tournament basketball and hockey in person. Norm was also a beloved cousin, mentor, father-in-law, and friend. Those who grew up with Norm as their pastor will remember his booming voice that could carry to all three floors of church buildings from a central location. He led numerous summer service project weeks and began each day with a signature vocal wake up call, "This is the Day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." Norm oversaw accessible additions that included elevators and the establishment of endowment funds at each of the churches he served. Norm joined the church triumphant on October 15, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, a public visitation will not take place. A private Family Memorial Service will be live streamed at YouTube.com/mudcreeklive
on Monday, October 19, 2020 beginning at 2:30 pm. A Committal Service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. In memory of Norm, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be given to any of the three congregations he served or a charity of your choice
. Well done, good and faithful one.
