Norman F. Schnitker
Indianapolis - Norman F. Schnitker, 93, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep following a short illness on April 4, 2020. Norman is survived by and is the much loved and cherished father of Ramona Savage and husband, John Savage from Fishers, Indiana, brother of Helen Schueler, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and grandfather of Jessica L. Savage and John L. Savage Jr. (both of Fishers, Indiana).
Norman was born October 6, 1926 in Ft. Wayne Indiana. He was raised in New Haven, Indiana. He graduated from Southside High School in Ft. Wayne, Indiana in June 1944. He went to Trinity English Lutheran Church and was confirmed there. He attended and proudly received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University on June 13, 1948. He loved being around his family, neighbors and friends helping out or caring for those in need. He was an active member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Indianapolis.
Norman was employed by the Indianapolis Power and Light Company for his entire 42-year professional career. He was the head of IPL's Lighting Sales group. He often marveled that his career spanned "The three Ages of Light" ...incandescent, fluorescent and high-pressure sodium. He was very proud of being on the 5-person committee to "drop the first string" of Christmas lights from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis. The Christmas tree is still a tradition of the City and for many, many families during the holidays.
Norman was lovingly married to and preceded in death by sisters, Lula Lee Schnitker and Evelyn T. Schnitker. He is also preceded in death by his beloved brother in laws, Melvin (Mel) Schueler and James Turner. His wife's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Turner and Norm's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred H. Schnitker.
Norman will be missed by all who knew him. He was a faithful Christian who is at God's side now in Heaven.
Due to the current restriction on gatherings a memorial service will be scheduled at St. Luke's Methodist Church in Indianapolis at a later time. Burial will be at the Lincoln Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Whitestown, Indiana. Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple is providing burial services. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, In. 46260, www.stlukesumc.com, or Purdue University Foundation, the School of Engineering, 403 West Wood Street, West Lafayette, In. 47907-2007, www.giving.purdue.edu.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020