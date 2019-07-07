|
Norman H. Taylor
Greenwood - Norman H. Taylor, 74, of Greenwood, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1944 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Herbert and Mabel L. Taylor.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served our country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, was a member of the American Legion Post # 355 and assisted with the Ronald McDonald School Shows. Norman retired from Eli Lilly and Company.
He is survived by his significant other, Ms. Lee O'Mara; daughter, Michelle (Brian) Harvey; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Harvey and Zach Harvey; and great granddaughter, Ella Harvey.
Visitation will be 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019