Eagle Creek Assembly of God
5901 Lafayette Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Life Church Eagle Creek Campus
5901 Lafayette Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Life Church Eagle Creek Campus
5901 Lafayette Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Norman K. Stouffer

Norman K. Stouffer Obituary
Norman K. Stouffer

Indianapolis - 85, of Indianapolis, departed this life at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Visitation for Norm will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 18th and conclude at time of funeral service at 3:30 pm at Life Church Eagle Creek Campus (5901 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254). A reception will immediately follow services in the fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Life Church IN or to the .

On line condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
