Norman K. Stouffer
Indianapolis - 85, of Indianapolis, departed this life at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Visitation for Norm will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 18th and conclude at time of funeral service at 3:30 pm at Life Church Eagle Creek Campus (5901 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254). A reception will immediately follow services in the fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Life Church IN or to the .
