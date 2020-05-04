Norman L. Harris
Norman L. Harris Sr.

Indianapolis - 74, passed April 15, 2020. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He leaves to cherish his memory 10 children and a host of family and friends.








Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
