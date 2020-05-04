Norman L. Harris Sr.
Indianapolis - 74, passed April 15, 2020. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He leaves to cherish his memory 10 children and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020.