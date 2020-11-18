Norman L. Nees



Norman L. Nees, 83 passed away on October 6, 2020 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson's. His family was by his side and he died peacefully. He was born May 4, 1937, in Terre Haute, IN to the late Kermit and Helen Nees.



He graduated from Honey Creek High School in 1955. He briefly attended Rose Poly Institute.



On June 27, 1964, Norman married the love of his life Anita J. (Fry) also known as Nicky. They were married for 56 years. In addition, he leaves behind a son, Norman Gregory Nees, daughter Michele Nees Craig and her husband Michael. Also surviving are brother, Larry Nees, sister Kay O'Donnell and her husband Jim, and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and by a younger brother, William. R. Nees. In 1979, Norman donated a kidney to Bill after it was discovered he was a perfect match. Bill lived for another 27 years.



In May 1967, Norman was sworn in as a Deputy Marshal for the U.S. Marshals Service and moved his family to Indianapolis. Later he became an Inspector for the Federal Witness Protection Program for the Southern District of Indiana.



The family would like to thank the many people who helped Norman with his Parkinson's Disease: Dr. Kevin Coss and Susie, Dr. Puzzio and Karen, Dr. Weber, and Nurse Tiffany and everyone at Community Home Health Hospice.



Norman was cremated per his wishes, and his family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cats Haven, 2603 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205. Norman always had cats in his family. His latest "grand-cat," Max, was a comfort to him this last year. He will be missed.









