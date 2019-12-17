|
Norman "Norm" S. Dale
Indianapolis - 85, passed away at home December 14, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Indianapolis on Oct. 18th 1934 to Clytie (Spencer) and Earl M. Dale Sr. Norm grew up in Indy and attended Tech HS. He was a union printer for 20 years working at Progressive Offset and Modern Litho Printing Cos. He then was self employed in the auto parts business until retirement. He was a charter member of the Smock Golf Course Men's Club. Norm loved playing golf, cheering for the Colts, Pacers and the Cubs. He especially enjoyed driving MCA parking customers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Colts game days. Norm and his wife Peggy could be seen singing karaoke over the years at Fujiyama's, the K of C, and Harry C's. He was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church (formerly St. James) He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughters Diana and Julie and his son David S Dale, his grandson Patrick Stewart and great grandson Jacob Campbell also sister Linda Mennel, and brothers Earl M. Jr., Robert, and Eddie Dale. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Peggy (Poggiani) Dale, his son Tom (Joanie), his sisters Carolyn Chambers (Bob), Barbara Jean Peed (Dave), 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Calling will be Thursday Dec. 19th from 4-8:00 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Mass of Celebration Friday at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or . Lauck-Veldhof Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
