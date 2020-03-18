|
Norman "Norm" V. Ware
Carmel - Norman "Norm" V. Ware, 94 of Carmel, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Norm was born July 6, 1925 in Memphis, TN to the late John V. and Margaret Ware. He was a graduate of St. Louis University and a WWII Army Veteran.
Norm retired from Mobil Oil Corporation as an area manager in 1980 after 29 years. Norm's work took him and his family to many parts of the country, including Illinois, California, Ohio and Florida. In 1988, Norm and his wife moved to Carmel, where he was an active member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Norm was a gifted athlete in his youth and became an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He was a long-time Notre Dame football fan and a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He and his wife played bridge regularly for nearly 60 years. He was the life of the party, always ready with a good joke. Norm placed family and his faith above all else.
Private family services for the immediate family are being planned and will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Norm is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia; daughters, Deborah Ware "Deb" (husband, Doug) Balogh and Barbara Ware (husband, Dave) Carnahan; grandchildren, Lindsey (fiancé, Alex Langrock) Balogh, Bryan (fianceé, Taylor Price) Carnahan, Eric Carnahan, and Kate Carnahan; sister, June Edwards; brother, Don Ware; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Ware, his parents, John and Margaret (Tennyson) Ware and siblings, Jack Ware, Wayne Ware and Joan Leighton.
Norman's family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and staff in the St. Vincent Hospital - Carmel ER, Medical/Surgical Floor, and Inpatient Hospice, who provided compassionate care during the last weeks of his life. We are especially grateful to Dr. "Raj" Kheradiya, Dr. Zimmerman, nurse, Kate, and nurse Rita. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Foundation in Indianapolis. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020