Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Zernicke


1927 - 2019
Indianapolis - Norman "Z" Zernicke, 92, of Beech Grove, Indiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Norman was born on March 7, 1927 to the late Carl and Cecelia Zernicke. He is survived by his son, Daniel and daughter, Karen; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Norman served in the US Army from 1944 to 1947. Norman enjoyed watching old movies and all sports on TV, especially the Cincinnati Reds & Indianapolis Colts. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 16, 2019
Download Now