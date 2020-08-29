Norval Wayne Dixon Jr
Carmel - Norval Wayne Dixon Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully at 7:00 am on August 28, 2020 at home in Carmel, Indiana. Born in Rockville, Indiana on June 21, 1931, he was the son of Norval W. Dixon Sr. and Elizabeth Jackson Dixon. He graduated from Rockville High School in 1949 where he played basketball and football. He received a congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and graduated with an engineering degree in 1953. He served on an aircraft carrier, a destroyer, and a cruiser with service in both the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets. Following his duty in the US Navy, he received a Master's of Business Degree in Finance from Indiana University. He was President, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Rockville National Bank and later Old National Bank - Rockville, until his retirement in 1993.
Mr. Dixon married Patricia Gayle Crays, also of Rockville, on February 6, 1954 and they recently celebrated their 66th anniversary. She survives. They have three children: David Wayne Dixon (Elise), Susan E Dixon Harbison (Greg), and Douglas Alan Dixon; four grandchildren: Collin A Harbison (Laurie), Kyle E Harbison (Lauren), Rachel E Harbison Street (Daniel), and Erin Elizabeth Dixon; Six (soon to be 7) great-grandchildren: Saylor, Avery, Lucy, Molly, Nora Harbison and Kipling Street. He is also survived by one sister: Waneta Willoughby, one nephew: Michael Davies (Becky), and one great-niece: Michelle Goodwin (Ryan) and their children Macee and Chace. He was preceded in death by great-nephew Derran Davies.
While in Rockville, Mr. Dixon served as President of the Parke County Housing Authority, President of Little Raccoon Conservancy District, President of the Rockville School Board, President of Region 6 of Indiana Bankers Association, President of the Parke County Soil and Water Conservation District Board and was on the Parke County Industrial Development Committee. He was a Charter member of the Elks Lodge; was a 25 year service unit representative for The Salvation Army and was a 22 year member of former Congressman John Myers' Service Academy Screening Board. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Rockville where he served in many capacities over the years.
Mr. and Mrs. Dixon moved to The Stratford at West Clay, a retirement community in Carmel, Indiana in 2008. He still owns farm land in Parke County.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday September 1 at 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church at 128 N Market St. in Rockville Indiana with interment at Memory Garden Cemetery in Rockville. Gooch Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com
In lieu of visitation, a note to family members would be appreciated and can be sent to Pat Dixon 2460 Glebe St. #112 Carmel, IN 46032.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Rockville First United Methodist Church PO Box 142 or the Parke County Community Foundation PO Box 276 in Rockville, IN 47872.