Norvel Edward White, Jr.Indianapolis - Norvel Edward White Jr. graduate of Crispus Attucks High school and a 50 year Ford Motor Company Employee/Supervisor passed away on October 12, 2020. Norvel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris White, daughter Geneane White, Son Norvel E. White III(Daphne) and granddaughter Ambria White Ollie (Nathan) Sister Shirley Thomas and a host of family and friends.Celebration of Life services will be at Stuart Mortuary 2201 North Illinois Street on November 6, 2020. Visitation from 10 to 12 and services at 12.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.