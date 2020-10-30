1/1
Norvel Edward White Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norvel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norvel Edward White, Jr.

Indianapolis - Norvel Edward White Jr. graduate of Crispus Attucks High school and a 50 year Ford Motor Company Employee/Supervisor passed away on October 12, 2020. Norvel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris White, daughter Geneane White, Son Norvel E. White III(Daphne) and granddaughter Ambria White Ollie (Nathan) Sister Shirley Thomas and a host of family and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be at Stuart Mortuary 2201 North Illinois Street on November 6, 2020. Visitation from 10 to 12 and services at 12.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved