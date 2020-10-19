1/1
Nyla Watson
1945 - 2020
Nyla Watson

New Palestine - Nyla Kay Watson, 75, of New Palestine, IN passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Columbus, IN.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 31st at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Nyla was born in Noblesville, IN to Ernest K. and Mary (Castor) Heiny on 2/14/1945. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Versiti Indiana (former Indiana Blood Center) for 25 years before retiring in 2012.

Nyla was preceded in death by her parents.

Nyla is survived by her son, Clarke Dennis and Mary Maas of Brooklyn, NY and her daughter, Angie and Bill Stahl of Columbus, IN; Sisters: Sandy Dale of Indianapolis, IN, Sue Haston of Noblesville, IN, Pat and Dennis White of Zionsville, IN, Brothers: Mike and Carol Heiny and Tom Heiny both of Indianapolis, IN. Best friend Sandi Crites of Indianapolis, IN. Grandchildren are Otto Heffelmire, Owen Heffelmire, Wes and Lindsay Heffelmire, Adam Heffelmire, Jennifer and Aaron Spoon and Joe Stahl, 8 Great-grandchildren, 2 Great-great-Grandchildren. She was Nana to all. She also has many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
