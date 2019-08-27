|
O. Jeannette Hall
Carmel - O. Jeannette Hall, 97, of Carmel, IN passed away on August 23, 2019. Jan was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 22, 1921 to parents, Harold J. and Lucile F. (Stiker) Crowe. She attended Sts. Katherine and Mary Academy. During her career, Jan worked as an Assistant Bacteriologist at Eli Lilly, retiring in 1962. Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the kids, bowling, cross-stitch, gardening, cooking and baking.
Jan was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Robert Tritch; second husband, Ralph L. "Bus" Hall; and siblings, Harold J. Crowe, Jr. and Mary L. Gallagher.
She is survived by her children, Charles R. "Bob" Tritch, III, Timothy H. Tritch (Teri), Bryant S. "Skip" Tritch (Nancy) and Janice L. "Jan" Schmutte (Pete); 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles C. Crowe.
Services will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family online at FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019