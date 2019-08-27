Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Resources
More Obituaries for O. Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O. Jeannette Hall


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O. Jeannette Hall Obituary
O. Jeannette Hall

Carmel - O. Jeannette Hall, 97, of Carmel, IN passed away on August 23, 2019. Jan was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 22, 1921 to parents, Harold J. and Lucile F. (Stiker) Crowe. She attended Sts. Katherine and Mary Academy. During her career, Jan worked as an Assistant Bacteriologist at Eli Lilly, retiring in 1962. Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the kids, bowling, cross-stitch, gardening, cooking and baking.

Jan was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Robert Tritch; second husband, Ralph L. "Bus" Hall; and siblings, Harold J. Crowe, Jr. and Mary L. Gallagher.

She is survived by her children, Charles R. "Bob" Tritch, III, Timothy H. Tritch (Teri), Bryant S. "Skip" Tritch (Nancy) and Janice L. "Jan" Schmutte (Pete); 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles C. Crowe.

Services will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family online at FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of O.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now