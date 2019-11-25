|
|
O. Mildred Thomas
Indianapolis - 96, passed away on November 20. S Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 10-12pm at Grace Apostolic Church 649 E. 22nd Street with services at 12pm with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred E. Thomas, sons, James, Dennis, Stephen, Brian, Mark and Vincent. She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Catheryne Brooks; daughters, Carolyn Rouse, Pamela Thomas, Mary Thomas, Carmel Roseberry, Gina Harding (Howard), Karen Washington, Rita Key, and Lisa Bellamy (Howard); sons, Michael (Judy), Arthur, Ronald (Gloria), Timothy (Frances), Fred (Connie) Jr., and Cort (Teresa) Thomas a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019