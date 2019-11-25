Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Apostolic Church
649 E. 22nd Street
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Apostolic Church
649 E. 22nd Street
O. Mildred Thomas

O. Mildred Thomas Obituary
O. Mildred Thomas

Indianapolis - 96, passed away on November 20. S Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 10-12pm at Grace Apostolic Church 649 E. 22nd Street with services at 12pm with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred E. Thomas, sons, James, Dennis, Stephen, Brian, Mark and Vincent. She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Catheryne Brooks; daughters, Carolyn Rouse, Pamela Thomas, Mary Thomas, Carmel Roseberry, Gina Harding (Howard), Karen Washington, Rita Key, and Lisa Bellamy (Howard); sons, Michael (Judy), Arthur, Ronald (Gloria), Timothy (Frances), Fred (Connie) Jr., and Cort (Teresa) Thomas a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
