Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for O. Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O. Rodger Harris


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O. Rodger Harris Obituary
O. Rodger Harris

Richmond - O. Rodger Harris, 74, passed away December 29, 2019 in his home after a long illness. He was born March 30, 1945 in Richmond to Okle and Ettra Oler Harris and lived here for the last 12 years.

Rodger was self employed.

He is survived by his significant other Rhonda Harper, two children Laura Harris, Warren (Tammy) Harris both of Shelbyville; three grandchildren Jeremy Harris, Kylie Harris, Logan Erwin, one sister Diana Williams of Zoe, Kentucky, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter Trishalyn Harris.

A graveside service will be 1:00 PM eastern 12:00 PM central in Russell Springs Cemetery, Russell Springs, Kentucky. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of O.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -