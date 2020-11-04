1/1
Oakley L. "Bud" Pearson
1935 - 2020
Oakley L. "Bud" Pearson

Greenwood - Oakley L. "Bud" Pearson, 84 of Greenwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on November 22, 1935 in Muncie, IN to the late Ethel and Oakley J. Pearson.

He graduated from Lawrence Central High School in 1953 and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was stationed in the Philippines and served as an engineer.

He built a career as the owner of three Pearson Standard Oil service stations; 21st and Meadows, 38th and Meadows, and 56th and Keystone, retiring in 1987. He also enjoyed running the family farm with his children. He had a love for camping, sports, community, and a passion for helping children with disabilities through his involvement with The Shriners. Bud was a member of Good Sam's Rolling Wheels Chapter 18, Brookside Masonic Lodge720, Scottish Rite of Indianapolis, Murat Shrine and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Bud is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline Dickey Pearson, sister Lois Inman (Donald), daughters Barbara Walden (Mark), Brenda Rust (Joe) and Shelly Ray (Jeff), bonus children William Dickey (Jane), Sheryl Dickey (Marcia), Terry Dickey (Cyndi), Diana Linxwiler (Philip), James Dickey (Sherry), and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by sister Patricia Gotthelf and son Steven Pearson.

Bud was a proud man of faith, a family man and provider, an encourager and cheerleader for those he loved, and treated everyone like family.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel on Friday, November 6. 740 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240. A service will be held on Saturday at Leppert's at 11:00am followed by service at Washington Park East cemetery.

You are Invited to visit the www.leppertmor tuary.com to share a personal memory of Bud or arrange a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
NOV
6
Graveside service
Washington Park East cemetery
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
